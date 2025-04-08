Measure Makes “Good Friday” A State Holiday

HARRISBURG – In recognition of history and PA’s spiritual convictions, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties introduced legislation to officially recognize Good Friday as a state holiday. More than 2 billion people worldwide and 73% of Pennsylvanians profess to be Christian. Mastriano says Christians observe Good Friday with fasting, mourning, prayer, and worship. It is a solemn remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice: God incarnate, crucified for the salvation of mankind. Without Good Friday, there is no Easter Sunday. Without the cross, there is no resurrection. And without these events, there is no Christianity. Schools, courts, and offices already close or operate on limited schedules on Good Friday. Formalizing it as a state holiday would align PA law with reality and enable families to observe the day without professional or academic conflict. Other states, including New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, Texas, and Kentucky, already recognize Good Friday as a state holiday.