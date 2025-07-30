Measure Keeps PA Schools Safe From Choking

HARRISBURG – Schools in PA would be required to have anti-choking devices available under a bill to be proposed by Rep. Tarah Probst of Monroe & Pike Counties. Under her proposal, schools would obtain an anti-choking device for the cafeteria and in or around the school nurse’s office. Each school would be required to provide training on airway management, including the Heimlich maneuver, to any employee who is assigned to work in the cafeteria while students are present. The legislation would also apply civil immunity to a school employee who administers a portable airway clearance device. According to the National Safety Council, in 2022, 5,553 people died from choking in the United States. The devices fit securely over a choking individual’s mouth and nose and uses suction to clear the obstruction from the airway. Kentucky and New Jersey have recently proposed similar legislation.