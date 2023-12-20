Measure Keeps Health Coverage During Strike

HARRISBURG – An Allegheny County lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ensure PA workers do not lose health care coverage while on strike. Rep. Lindsey Powell’s House Bill 1911 would prohibit employers in PA from denying health care benefits to workers who are on strike. Nearly 159 million workers depend on health care coverage through their employers. As a result, employees often end up paying an annual average of more than $7,700 for single coverage and $22,000 for family coverage through COBRA during a strike’s duration. Powell said her bill keeps essential health coverage in place until the employer and employees reach a mutual compromise. The bill is before the PA House Labor & Industry Committee.