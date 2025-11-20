Measure Keeps Estate Proceeds Local

HARRISBURG – An initiative conceived in Adams County to direct estates of residents who die without a will or heirs to charities in their home counties, rather than going to the state’s General Fund, is one step away from becoming law. House Bill 1091 from Rep. Torren Ecker of Adams & Cumberland Counties, which was amended into House Bill 1176, would direct such estates to non-profits within the county of the deceased’s residence. The idea was brought to Ecker’s attention by Ralph Serpe, President and CEO of the Adams County Community Foundation. Ecker said local nonprofits are the backbone of our communities and directing these funds to them ensures the impact of the deceased individual endures. The PA House passed the bill which now heads to the governor’s desk.