Measure Introduced To Enhance Classroom Safety

HARRISBURG – After the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where children and educators were killed at an elementary school, Beaver County Rep. Aaron Bernstine has introduced legislation to enhance the safety of children and staff while on school property. House Bill 2771 would allow school employees who possess a valid PA concealed carry permit to be armed while on school property. An employee wishing to carry a firearm on school property would be required to complete a firearms course from a certified instructor with a signed certificate showing completion of a training and proficiency course for the firearm the employee intends to carry on school grounds. Currently, 28 states make it clear in statute that teachers or school staff can be armed on school property, but PA is not one of them. According to the Crime Prevention Resource Center, there has not been a single mass shooting in a school where staff were allowed to carry a firearm. Bernstine’s bill will most likely be referred to the PA House Education Committee for consideration.