Measure Improves Communication With PA Nursing Homes

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation improving communication between the PA Department of Health and nursing homes has been approved by the PA House. Specifically, House Bill 1853 would require that the Department of Health’s nursing care field officers hold annual meetings with staff at licensed nursing facilities under their jurisdiction. The goal of the meetings is to discuss and share information on survey results, patterns, trends, and best practices to improve quality care across the Commonwealth’s nursing care facilities. Chester County Democrat Rep. Melissa Shusterman said by encouraging such communication, we hope that the exchange of ideas and information between the two will lead to a unified effort to provide the best senior care possible. Bucks County Republican Rep. Kristin Marcell commented that we are helping to support a more transparent, effective relationship that puts the well-being of over 60,000 PA residents first. The bill now heads to the PA Senate for consideration.