Measure Impacts Drivers Using Medical Marijuana

HARRISBURG – The Senate Transportation Committee passed legislation protecting Pennsylvanians suffering from chronic illness from an inconsistency in the state’s DUI law that leaves them vulnerable to wrongful criminal conviction. Over 700,000 patients have qualified for PA’s medical marijuana program and are benefiting from treatment. Current legislation did not address PA’s zero-tolerance controlled substance DUI laws. Presently, medical marijuana patients can be arrested, prosecuted, and convicted even if they are not impaired. Senate Bill 167 would treat the medical marijuana patient similarly to one using a prescription narcotic by requiring proof that the motorist is impaired and unable to safely operate a vehicle. PA State Police testified that the bill would not adversely impact their mission to keep the highways free of impaired drivers. The bill now moves to the full Senate.