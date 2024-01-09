Measure Holds Public Officials Accountable For Settlements

HARRISBURG – Fayette County Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa has introduced legislation to hold PA’s public officials accountable for sexual assault settlements. House Bill 1948 would allow PA to seek reimbursement from anyone whose improper and unlawful actions result in settlements or judgments paid by the state. Grimm Krupa says taxpayer money should not be used for settling allegations of sexual assault by public officials. As of now, the worst of our public officials feel like they can get away with these disgusting acts because they aren’t footing the bill – taxpayers are. The cost of their failure to conduct themselves appropriately should not be covered by innocent taxpayers while they resign to enjoy their tax-funded pensions and salaries.