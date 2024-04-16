Measure Helps To Relocate Victims Of Violence

HARRISBURG– Bipartisan legislation called the Victims of Violence Relocation Act has been introduced by Republican Bucks County Rep. Shelby Labs and Democrat Allegheny County Rep. Lindsay Powell. Under House Bill 2162, eligible violent crime survivors would be entitled to relocation assistance and extend the time-frame for requesting such assistance from 90 to 180 days after the crime occurred. The legislators said this would allow survivors more time to access needed support and ensure they can utilize federal documentation to validate their need for relocation. The PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence said one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. The bill is before the PA House Judiciary Committee.