Measure Helps Pennsylvanians Choose Utility Suppliers

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill addressing significant gaps in the state’s law related to choosing electricity and natural gas suppliers. Current law requires consumers to provide an existing account number to switch electric or natural gas suppliers. Under Senate Bill 558, consumers would be allowed to provide a government-issued identification or their account number to switch utility providers. It also would require the certification of retail electric and natural gas suppliers along with their representatives through an educational course in sales and consumer protection of electric and natural gas products to consumers. Individuals will need to pass a required online training and education exam and be certified by the Public Utility Commission, before selling to consumers. Maryland and the District of Columbia have similar measures to protect consumers. The bill is before the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee.