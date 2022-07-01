Measure Helps PA Prepare For U.S. Semiquincentennial

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed legislation that would help the state prepare for the 250th birthday of the U.S. in 2026. House Bill 1952 would set the foundation for projects throughout the Commonwealth, such as monuments, trails, and veteran’s memorials that need revitalization, which would both improve our state and commemorate our heritage. It would seek to provide the framework and identify valuable projects for all 67 PA counties in Pennsylvania to celebrate 250 years of our nation. Bucks County Rep. Wendi Thomas said, “Pennsylvanians will be involved in selecting a lasting project for their region, and in this way be a part of the national celebration while celebrating PA’s contribution to the past and the future.” The bill heads to the governor’s desk.