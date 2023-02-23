Measure Gives Mandatory Death For Murdering Police Officers

HARRISBURG – Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for legislation that provides a mandatory death sentence for anyone over the age of 18 convicted of murdering a police officer. Regan says the Commonwealth is seeing ever-increasing attacks on law enforcement. On February 18, Officer Christopher Fitzgerald of the Temple University Police Department was responding to a robbery when he was killed in the line of duty. Title 18 currently provides for either the death penalty or life imprisonment for the first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Regan’s legislation would eliminate the option for life imprisonment. Regan added that as a former member of law enforcement, he feels an obligation to offer the legislation.