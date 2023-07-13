Measure Fights Against Urban Blight

HARRISBURG – A measure that would give municipalities another tool to fight urban blight has passed the PA House. House Bill 859 would give a municipality the ability to deny permits to limited liability corporations that are delinquent on their taxes. Currently, municipalities may deny permits to individuals who are delinquent, but not LLCs. Bill sponsor, Chester County Rep. Dan Williams said some bad actors are using this loophole to force municipalities to approve permits despite their delinquent status. The bill would also allow municipalities to deny permits to an LLC if one of the principals of the LLC has delinquencies in the municipality. Williams added that every community in PA wants to fight blight and see their neighborhoods revitalized with safe, quality buildings owned by a reliable tax base. The bill now moves to the state Senate.