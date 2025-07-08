Measure Expanding Naloxone Access Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 95 into law. The bill, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, allows EMS providers to leave a dose of naloxone with a caregiver or patient who has overdosed. EMS teams could also leave any formulation of naloxone, including those pending final FDA approval. The measure includes provisions that will increase transparency around prescription drug costs and improve communication between patients and pharmacists. It also will allow the State Board of Pharmacy to issue provisional licenses to licensed pharmacists from other states to practice in PA for a maximum of six months in order to address the closure of Rite Aid stores across the state.