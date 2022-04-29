Measure Ensures Better Behavioral Health Care

HARRISBURG – The PA House Human Services Committee advanced legislation that would better ensure timely and appropriate care for patients with behavioral health care needs. The measure came about due to many patients in need of care sitting in hospital emergency rooms across the state waiting to be assessed and assigned appropriate treatment for behavioral health care or other long-term care services. House Bill 1644 would direct the Department of Human Services to develop a statewide process to place patients enrolled in Medicaid with behavioral health or other long-term care needs in appropriate care settings in a timely matter. The process would include an escalation clause for cases where patients sitting in the hospital emergency department exceeds an acceptable amount of time. House Bill 1644 now goes to the full House for review.