Measure Enhancing PA’s Travel Insurance Framework Garners Senate Support

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously approved legislation that would update the regulatory framework for travel insurance in the state. Senate Bill 943 provides a comprehensive codification of the legal requirements specific to travel insurance, including distinguishing between insurance and non-insurance elements of Travel Protection Plans to establish the appropriate scope and reach of the regulatory framework. Bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said with more people traveling, modernizing and updating our laws to make navigating travel insurance easier for consumers and insurers is important. Passage of the bill would add PA to the list of 32 other states that have already enacted the enhanced travel insurance framework. The bill now heads to the PA House.