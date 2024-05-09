Measure Creates Sexual Assault Evidence Tracking System

HARRISBURG – A bill that will help survivors of sexual assault was approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 920 would establish a sexual assault evidence tracking system, which allows individuals to follow the path of a rape kit throughout the collection and testing process. Forensic evidence collected from rape kits is crucial to bringing offenders to justice, but delays in processing have plagued sexual assault survivors for years. The system will ensure survivors receive transparency and accountability that their cases are being handled effectively. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have established rape kit tracking systems. PA’s enactment of legislation would allow the state to receive additional federal funds. The bill has been sent to the PA House for consideration.