Measure Creates More Charging Stations In PA

HARRISBURG – More Electric Vehicle or EV charging stations would be created across PA at no cost to taxpayers under legislation approved by the state House. House Bill 1474 would add EV charging infrastructure projects as an eligible project type under PA’s Property-Assessed Clean Energy Program which has facilitated over $250 million in investments in energy efficiency, clean energy, conservation, and other projects by connecting property owners with long-term financing. The investments are funded entirely through private capital, so it would not impose any financial burden on state or local governments, according to bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi. The bill was amended to include “Made in America” provisions for EV charging infrastructure funded under the program. The bill moves to the PA Senate for consideration.