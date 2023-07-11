Measure Creates Keystone First Responder Award

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Lehigh County Rep. Ryan Mackenzie to establish a new state program that recognizes PA’s fallen first responders passed unanimously in the state House. House Bill 358 would create the Keystone First Responder Award to honor those public servants who were either killed or suffered a career ending injury in the line of duty. Mackenzie noted those eligible for the award would include law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, coroners, 911 dispatchers, and other first responders. It would call for the creation of a committee to administer and develop the criteria for the award. The committee would provide a list of potential recipients to the governor who would then choose the honorees and present the award annually at the end of September. The bill now heads to the PA Senate for consideration.