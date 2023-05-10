Measure Creates An Accountable Constitutional Amendment Process In PA

HARRISBURG – The Senate State Government Committee has passed by a unanimous vote a bill that would increase accountability and transparency regarding proposed constitutional amendments in PA. Senate Bill 408, known as the Constitutional Amendment Accountability Act, was authored in response to the Wolf Administration’s failure to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment, as laid out in the state constitution. The bill would require PA’s Secretary of State to post the entire constitutional amendment process on a publicly accessible website to ensure that every Pennsylvanian can track – from start to finish – the entire process. The Department of State would also be required to detail each action by publishing a copy online of the notice of the proposed constitutional amendment, including which newspapers the notice was published in and the deadline required by our state constitution. Bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said the current nominee to head the Department of State is supportive. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

