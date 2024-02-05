Measure Cracks Down On Cyber-Security

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced which would enhance cyber-security measures to safeguard critical infrastructure within PA. A proposal from Sen. Nick Miller of Lehigh & Northampton Counties would fortify protection against cyber-threats in the wake of recent incidents targeting 911 centers, utilities, the electric grid, and other IT systems. The measure will allocate additional funding to help implement state-of-the-art cyber-security measures with the flexibility to be specifically tailored to various networks. Miller says it must involve broad coordination between government agencies, private sector partners, and cyber-security experts to support installment of a resilient defense against evolving cyber-threats. Miller anticipates bipartisan support for the initiative.