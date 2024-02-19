Measure Brings Cursive Back To The Classroom

HARRISBURG – Rep. Dane Watro of Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties is sponsoring legislation that would require cursive handwriting to be taught in the classroom. Watro said in our increasingly digital world, cursive has fallen by the wayside; however, there are many reasons for students to have at least a basic grasp of cursive writing. Many people sign their names in cursive and it’s often needed to complete a business document. House Bill 1934 would mandate instruction in cursive handwriting or joined italics, as it is sometimes called, to be taught in the appropriate grade levels. Should the bill become law, PA would become the 19th state in the nation to legislate a requirement for basic instruction in cursive handwriting. Watro also noted that studies indicate learning cursive has many developmental benefits including increased hand-eye coordination, critical thinking, and self-confidence. The bill has been referred to the House Education Committee for consideration.