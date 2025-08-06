Measure Boosts Math Education For PA K-5 Students

HARRISBURG – A bill to improve math education for all PA kindergarten through fifth-grade students with a proven approach such as the First in Math initiative has been introduced by Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman. First in Math is a program that features hundreds of engaging math games designed to strengthen computational thinking and other critical problem-solving skills. The measure would require the PA Department of Education to establish a statewide math initiative and encourage its usage by educators. It would be optional, at no cost to the local school district, and not a mandated part of the curriculum. All curriculum decisions would remain at the local school district level. Freeman said educators could use the program as part of enrichment or extension education, summer learning or to complement current work already being done in the classroom. House Bill 1770 is to be referred to the House Education Committee for consideration.