Measure Boosts Film Tax Credits In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been reintroduced to expand PA’s Film Production Tax Credit from $100 million to $125 million to make the Commonwealth more competitive as a site of potential film projects. According to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, since the inception of the state’s Film Production Tax Credit in 2007, through the end of fiscal year 2023-24, a total of 592 projects have been approved for tax credits – which in turn have injected over $4 billion in direct expenditures into the state’s economy. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi said the increase would meet the needs of the film and TV production industries which want to film in PA, but are kept away by the insufficient funding level for this program. House Bill 1317 is before the PA House Finance Committee for consideration.