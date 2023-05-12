Measure Boosting Support For PA Veterans Approved By Senate

HARRISBURG – The Senate passed 3 bills to help veterans start or expand a business, access programs and services available to them, and make it easier for disabled veterans to obtain a free lifetime fishing license. All three bills now head to the state House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 248 would create the Veteran-owned Business Loan Guarantee Program, which would be funded with $5 million of existing dollars from another program run by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Senate Bill 447 would establish in law the PA VETConnect program, which helps the commonwealth’s more than 700,000 veterans access programs and services tailored to their needs. Lastly, Senate Bill 411 would make it possible for disabled veterans with any 100% disability determination to obtain a free, lifetime fishing license.