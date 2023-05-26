Measure Advances Providing In-State Tuition For Students In Deployed Military Families

HARRISBURG – A bill authored by Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns that would require PA’s public colleges and universities to offer in-state tuition rates to students in military families who are deployed or reassigned out of state received unanimous state House support. As amended, the bill would guarantee in-state tuition rates to military families as soon as a student enrolls or registers at a PA community college or submits an enrollment deposit to one of PA’s four-year state-related, state-owned or private universities that receives a state appropriation, even if their military parent is later reassigned out of state. House Bill 804 now goes to the PA Senate.