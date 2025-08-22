Measles Alert From PA Health Department

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health is alerting Pennsylvanians that an individual from another state who was contagious with measles visited multiple locations across the state, creating a potential for exposure to others. The individual, who has since left, made stops in four PA counties, including Adams, Clearfield, Lancaster, and York. People may have been exposed to measles if they were in one of the following locations:

Sapp Bros. Travel Center in Clearfield on August 5 between 1-3 p.m.

Farmhouse Restaurant at the Barn Resort in Gettysburg on August 7 between 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Hickory Falls Entertainment Center in Hanover on August 7 between 7-10 p.m.

Midway Mennonite Reception Center in Lititz on August 8 and 9, all day

Garber Mennonite Fellowship in Spring Grove on August 10 between 8:30 a.m. and two hours after the conclusion of services.

People who visited the locations should contact their health care provider if they develop signs of sickness.