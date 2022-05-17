Meals On Wheels Of Lancaster Celebrates New Facility

LANCASTER – Meals on Wheels of Lancaster will host a ribbon cutting event on Wednesday, May 18 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in celebration of their new location on Columbia Ave in Lancaster. Operations moved to 1411 Columbia Ave from their previous location on Manheim Pike in October 2021. The previous location was a converted office space that Meals On Wheels moved into in 1988 from the original location at a church downtown. The new location is a retrofit restaurant whose kitchen was originally designed for food production and replaced nearly every piece of equipment with new equipment for higher efficiency of production and cost. With increased storage, office, and kitchen prep spaces, Meals on Wheels has already been able to see upwards of a 10% increase in services provided. The event will bring together long-time board members, volunteers, and previous executive directors.