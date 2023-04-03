MDS To Offer Relief After Mississippi Tornadoes

LITITZ – Mennonite Disaster Service is assessing needs in the wake of the devastating tornado in Mississippi. MDS Executive Director Kevin King says as they work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, they will formulate a response that helps those most in need. The tornado struck Mississippi on March 24, destroying the town of Rolling Fork and nearly destroying Silver City. Individuals interested in serving on an MDS Emergency Response Team as a project director, crew leader, investigator, cook, or office manager, can contact Josh Carson at jcarson@mds.org. Persons can add their name to a volunteer waiting list by sending an email to volunteer@mds.org, and include your name, address, and email address. To make an online financial donation to MDS for the tornado relief effort, please click on the MDS banner below. Donors can also send a check by mail payable to “Mennonite Disaster Service” with “2023 Mississippi Tornado” on the memo line. Mail it to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd, Lititz, PA 17543.