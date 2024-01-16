MDOT To Get Funding Restoration

ANNAPOLIS, MD – As part of his Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced the one-year restoration of $150 million in funding to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed funding will enable restoration of previously planned reductions to the Maryland Department of Transportation or MDOT’s budget for one year and will continue to drive the Administration’s commitment to building more equitable and sustainable prospects for economic growth and mobility forward. The $150 million infusion will help to fully restore Locally Operated Transit System operating grants; restore Maryland Transit Administration commuter bus funding to maintain service on the highest ridership routes; improve MDOT information technology and cybersecurity; and retain key operations at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said the resources will benefit Marylanders, making sure that MDOT is able to provide for the residents who depend on their programs the most.