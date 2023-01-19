MD Gov Approves Release Of $3.5M To Expand Abortion Training

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced he is releasing $3.5 million to expand abortion training in the state as part of a package of about $69 million in funding for measures passed by lawmakers last year. The money approved today will go to help implement laws that address climate change, create a recreational marijuana industry and begin developing a paid family and medical leave program. Moore, a Democrat, approved the release of money that his predecessor, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, withheld because of policy disagreements with the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.