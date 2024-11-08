McCormick Upsets Casey In U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican David McCormick has won PA’s U.S. Senate seat, beating three-term Democrat Sen. Bob Casey. The victory pads Republicans’ majority in the U.S. Senate, which they won from Democrat control this week. The 59-year-old McCormick was CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund and served in former President George W. Bush’s administration. It was McCormick’s second time running. He lost narrowly in 2022’s seven-way GOP primary. Casey is not conceding and is pointing to a statement from the state’s top election official that at least 100,000 ballots still remained to be counted.