McCormick Sues Over Counting Mail Ballots In PA Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a PA court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. Oz led McCormick by 992 votes or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night. The race is close enough to trigger PA’s automatic recount law.