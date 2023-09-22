McCormick Seeks Second Try For PA U.S. Senate Seat

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican David McCormick has entered PA’s U.S. Senate race in his second bid for the office, this time to take on Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. His announcement was made in a ballroom full of supporters in Pittsburgh. McCormick called Casey part of the problem in Washington saying Casey first ran for office almost 30 years ago and “Casey’s not going to change Washington. Bob Casey is Washington.” McCormick, who grew up near Bloomsburg, is the son of PA’s first state university system chancellor. He won a Bronze Star for his service in the first Gulf War and worked in Pittsburgh. Casey is unlikely to face serious opposition in his party’s primary. A race between the two could be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.