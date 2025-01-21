McCormick/Fetterman Support Laken Riley Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Both PA U.S. Senators David McCormick and John Fetterman voted in support of Senate Bill 5 – the Laken Riley Act. The bill gives the Department of Homeland Security the power and authority to remove dangerous criminals from society, to protect Pennsylvanians and all Americans. The measure is named for Laken Riley, a nursing student murdered by an illegal immigrant in February 2024. The bill requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain illegal aliens who have committed theft-related offenses. Additionally, it allows state governments to sue the federal government for injunctive relief over immigration-related decisions or failures that harm the state or its residents. The bill aims to ensure that tragedies—like what happened to Laken Riley – never occur on U.S. soil again. The bill now goes to the President for his signature.