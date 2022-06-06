McCormick Concedes Race to Oz

HARRISBURG (AP) – David McCormick is conceding the Republican primary in PA for U.S. Senate to Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick ended his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount would not give him enough votes to make up the deficit. Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The development sets up a general election between Oz and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests.