McCaffery Gets Win IN PA Supreme Court Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat Dan McCaffery has won an open seat on the PA Supreme Court, preserving its 5-2 Democrat majority. McCaffery, a judge on a statewide appellate court, defeated Republican Carolyn Carluccio in Tuesday’s general election. He had positioned himself as a defender of abortion and other rights that he said were under threat from the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority. Carluccio conceded the race in a statement and congratulated McCaffery on his win.