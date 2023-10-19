MCC Responds To Israel/Palestine Conflict

AKRON – Mennonite Central Committee is responding to the recent events in Israel and Palestine with a call to prayer, emergency food and other relief, and advocacy for a just peace. MCC is planning an emergency relief response with existing partners, focused on the immediate humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip, given the vulnerability of the population, and lack of resources available to families. The initial response will include distributing food and bedding. In the longer-term, MCC also plans to respond with trauma healing support and housing reconstruction. MCC’s current programs in Palestine and Israel include education, peace building, food security, and livelihood initiatives. To make a donation to MCC’s emergency response, please click on the banner below.

