Maytown Man Sentenced For Arson

LANCASTER – A judge sentenced a Lancaster County man to 3 ½ to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years probation for intentionally setting fire to a building in Lancaster on two separate occasions. 33-year-old Alvin Chambers III of Maytown entered a guilty plea. On January 4, 2022, around 6:42 a.m., Lancaster Police responded to the 500 block of Poplar Street for a fire burning in a yard which began to ignite the exterior of a home. On January 5 around 4:38 a.m., a second fire was located on the balcony of a second-floor apartment at the same property. A victim, who previously met Chambers, recognized him in the area. Officers spotted Chambers inside a vehicle a short time after the second fire was discovered. Chambers fled at a high rate of speed and eluded police. He later called a detective admitting to the crimes.