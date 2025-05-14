May Is National Bicycle Safety Month.

UNDATED – The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code considers “pedalcycles” as vehicles. That means bicyclists must follow traffic laws, such as obeying all traffic signals and riding in the same direction as traffic. If you ride in violation of the traffic laws, you greatly increase your risk of a crash and will likely be found at fault in the event of an accident. Motor vehicles must allow 4 feet of distance when overtaking a bicycle and travel at a careful and prudent speed. It is the motorist’s responsibility to provide the distance, not the cyclist. For more bicycle safety tips, please visit penndot.pa.gov/safety.