May Is Mental Health Awareness Month

HARRISBURG – This month is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and continuing the fight against the stigma people face when seeking help. This year’s theme is “More than Enough.” It seeks to highlight the inherent value each person holds, regardless of diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability. Showing up, just as you are, for yourself and the people around you is more than enough. In Pennsylvania, mental health services are administered through county Mental Health and Developmental Services programs. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.