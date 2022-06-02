Mastriano Willing To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, has offered to sit for a voluntary interview with the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol incident on Jan 6th, 2021. Mastriano’s lawyer said today that Mastriano was already interviewed by FBI agents last year about the Capitol attack. Mastriano was seen outside the Capitol on that day. Mastriano’s lawyer says Mastriano told the FBI he didn’t know about any coordination behind the Jan. 6, 2021, incident. Mastriano is a state senator and won the GOP nomination for governor last month.