Mastriano Proposal To Debate Shapiro

FAYETTEVILLE – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is challenging his Democrat challenger Josh Shapiro to two debates this fall. In a letter, Mastriano said, “Typically, Republican statewide candidates fall prey to the trap of debates that are effectively a two-against-one matchup, in which the mainstream media, who moderates the debates, are unpaid advocates and ideological allies of the Democrat candidates.” Mastriano is calling for two 90-minute debates in October, one at a location of Shapiro’s choosing and the other selected by Mastriano. The debates would have two moderators – one chosen by each candidate – with an equal number of questions asked of each candidate.