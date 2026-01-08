Mastriano Decides Not To Run For PA Governor

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties has announced that he will not be running as a Republican candidate for governor this time around. The lawmaker appeared on social media with his wife to make the announcement. Mastriano said, “This is not our time.” But he is staying in the movement and there’s many more things that will need to done. Republican Stacy Garrity reacted to the announcement saying “I respect Senator Doug Mastriano’s decision and his continued commitment to serving Pennsylvania. Senator Mastriano has been a strong voice for faith, family, and freedom, and I look forward to working with him to restore integrity, fiscal responsibility, and common-sense leadership in our Commonwealth.”