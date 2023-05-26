Master Plan For Older PA Adults To Start

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order directing the PA Department of Aging to develop its Master Plan for Older Adults – a 10-year road map to meet the needs of PA‘s senior population and improve state services for older Pennsylvanians. PA is home to 3.4 million seniors with an older adult population that ranks fifth highest in the nation. The Department of Aging will embark on a regional listening tour to highlight the Master Plan and actively engage seniors across the state in the plan’s development. Area Agencies on Aging and the Centers for Independent Living will host listening sessions where the public can learn more about the plan and how to submit their input. PA joins 11 other states that are in the process of developing a master plan of older adults.