Masked Intruders Hit Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM – Lancaster County authorities say three masked intruders gained access without authorization into the Manheim Auto Auction. The group surmounted several security fences and forcibly entered the restricted premises with the intent to commit a felony. Two subjects fled and escaped on foot. It is believed the two escaped after being picked up by the driver of a black SUV. A juvenile male was apprehended as he was found lying in the back seat of a Porsche that he was attempting to steal. He faces burglary, criminal trespass, attempted auto theft, and other charges. Police released pictures of the two suspects who fled. Police believe they are from the Harrisburg area and were armed at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.