Maryland’s Republican Governor Not Supporting GOP Governor Candidate

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he won’t support the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee, Dan Cox, whom he once again described as a “Q-Anon” whack job.” Hogan blamed the Democratic Governors Association and former President Donald Trump for Cox’s victory in Tuesday’s primary over Hogan’s preferred candidate, Kelly Schulz. The DGA spent large amounts of money on ads describing Cox as “too conservative for Maryland” and highlighted his connections to Trump. Hogan, who appeared Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union,” said Cox’s victory is “a win for the Democrats” because Cox has no chance of winning in November in a state where Democrats have a built-in advantage.