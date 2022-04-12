Maryland’s Legislative Session Concludes

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers concluded their 90-day legislative session. A package of legislation to strengthen cybersecurity was approved late Monday night. In a year of huge budget surplus, the General Assembly approved allocating nearly $570 million for information technology and cybersecurity upgrades. Lawmakers also approved restrictions on long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS in food packaging and rugs and carpets and switching to safer alternatives for firefighting foams. Lawmakers reached an agreement on raising the legal age of marriage in the state from 15 to 17, with judicial review if there is no parental consent.