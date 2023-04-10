Maryland’s Legislative Session Coming To A Close

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland General Assembly is wrapping up its legislative session at midnight Monday. It is the first year of a new term with Gov. Wes Moore in office. Lawmakers passed several measures to protect abortion. Voters will decide whether next year to enshrine abortion in the Maryland Constitution. It will speed up its scheduled increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour to take effect in January, rather than until 2025. Lawmakers passed the governor’s expansion of tax credits that were set to expire for low-income residents. They decided licensing and tax rates to open a recreational marijuana market on July 1, after voters approved a constitutional amendment.