Maryland’s Legislative Session Comes To An End

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland General Assembly wrapped up its 90-day legislative session Monday night with lawmakers giving final passage of a bill to help port employees in the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to sign the legislation today, putting it into effect immediately. Lawmakers also approved a plan to rebuild Baltimore’s antiquated Pimlico Race Course and transfer the track to state control. The governor cheered passage of Maryland’s first-ever statewide gun violence prevention center, as well as his affordable housing package and plan to fight child poverty. Other measures approved protect so-called gender affirming treatment from criminal and civil actions brought by other states and public libraries, including public school libraries, would not be able to remove reading materials because of partisan, ideological or religious disapproval.